And just like that, it warmed up again.

Winter blankets gone.  Coats almost shed out.

Tack lockers emptied of winter stuff.  Fly spray at the ready.  And where are the fly masks..?  Can’t seem to stop picking at every single little crusty chestnut.  For spring cleaning or something.

riding with jacket on

Already miss riding with a jacket. There are pockets for a phone with music then!

No need to be jealous – buckling down for some serious sweating soon.  Probably just a few weeks.

It’ll be the same thing as every year when the heat sets in – chock.  Denial.  “What now, it’s supposed to be THIS hot?!  Seriously, it’s impossible to go on doing anything in temperatures like this, people can die!”

spring riding and not sweating

Enjoying spring like crazy right now – all 10 days of it!

Riding is so much better in a jacket.

dressage with gray horse

