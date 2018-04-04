How To Score A Show Coat With A Better Price Tag

Pikeur show coat, Pikeur quality, without the Pikeur price.

For real.

A reader tip lead to a fantastic site to score a Pikeur at a super price. Sharing the tip today, now that I’ve done the testing for you already!

Order from U.K. based Amira Equi. Yes, it works, the order will go through! Shipping was snail slowish to California, and you’re sort of left in limbo without tracking capabilities or really any shipping updates at all. But it’s awesome!

Find it at Amira Equi.

Super easy website, and their currency converter makes things even easier. No VAT, reasonable shipping, to the U.S. (Or where ever you are, but in Europe with VAT.)

Lightweight, navy blue (promise, it IS blue, just dark.) coat arrived the day of the show.

Actually just a couple of hours before, which worked out great since my husband then made a surprise visit at the show grounds with it. Sweet!

Threw it on minutes before mounting to warm up, and it fit. Love it!

Thank you reader peeps for coat shopping tips!