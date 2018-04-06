Invitation To Share Your Site

Late last spring, this post below went up.

It’s worth offering this to you again!

Read on – and feel free to chime in the comments!

Open invitation to share “What Makes Your Site Different.”

A Horse For Elinor has been the same from the very start – I write, and take way too many pictures, of and about the horses I ride. Training, some competing, and like all other dressage riders strive to find that “just that right” connection with my horse.

Warning – looks like a personal post coming up.

Every blog is different – and this is where you come in at the end of the post!

Part of what makes this site have its own “feel” is that it’s written by an adult rider who wants to have lots of fun but still has several goals.

Tons of Horse Blogs out there. Lots of energetic young riders writing endless product plugs. Or how about the massive amounts of Scandinavian horse blogs where it’s all about matching the polo wraps and saddle pad?.. This site has mostly impolite posts about training on my own with a young horse.

Still, we’re moving forward, getting out to compete, and have a blast doing it. I have more physical ailments and side-kick diseases than I can keep track of at this point (Hey, who’s counting?!).

It’s inspirational to read about others who push through that, and have fun and do well anyway. Maybe you think so too?

It’s challenging sometimes, when you look just fine on the outside, healthy, and in shape. I show up, get the once-over glance; – “Oh, she’s one of those…” Truth is I have to sometimes literally scrape myself up and scoop me out the door. My body can be a super hero one day, and leave me half-broken and unable to do much the next.

I get a sense of constantly letting people around me down, because of making tons of energetic commitments while getting sick, or injured, so often.

It’s not the focus of this site at all, but some of the – “Hey let’s enjoy the heck out of this for as long as it lasts!”, probably comes through 🙂

So. Now it’s your turn!

Today’s blog post is an opportunity to say “Hello” to other readers.

Comment below with what makes your site “just a bit different.” Or Comment with just a link to your blog, as an opportunity to have more readers connect.

It’s just as easy as that! Or stick a link in there to one of your posts you especially liked creating!

Up to you!