For A Quicker Visit – Go Here:

Horses, Main Category 0 Minutes

In case you missed it, find us on Insta too.

A Horse For Elinor condensed on Instagram, right here !

Possibly the smallest Insta account ever, definite non-trendy.  You’ll just have to view it as a private club 🙂

why link your Instagram account to WordPress
Much easier way to catch up though!

Tomorrow on this page – Valiosa, prancing in pretty weeds.  Good stuff if maybe you feel you haven’t accomplished much with your horse lately.

We’re in the same boat.  And loving it!

horse walking in flowers
Weed walking and other pointless hobbies.

 

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

2 thoughts on “For A Quicker Visit – Go Here:

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s