Weed Whacking With Horses

Horses, Main Category 0 Minutes

Flowering weeds are awesome.

Sort of OK to trample down.

horse in flower field

Maybe the last overcast day until October.  (That can’t be true!)

gray horse standing in grass and flowers

We watch the weather so that all that prettiness doesn’t play to an empty house.

Nature plays to an empty house all the time.  It’s the weekend, happy to show up and watch!

trotting in grass and flowers

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s