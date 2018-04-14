Weed Whacking With Horses aHorseForElinor Horses, Main Category April 14, 2018April 11, 2018 0 Minutes Flowering weeds are awesome. Sort of OK to trample down. Maybe the last overcast day until October. (That can’t be true!) We watch the weather so that all that prettiness doesn’t play to an empty house. Nature plays to an empty house all the time. It’s the weekend, happy to show up and watch! Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related TaggeddressagegrassHorsesnatureoutdoorsspring Published by aHorseForElinor Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published April 14, 2018April 11, 2018