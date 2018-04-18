Vulnerability, For Strength

Not sure about you, but I click on some sites more often than others.

Hard to say why, but there are some that really are interesting – when there’s extra time it’s great to see what’s going on.

A big key to it – open writing. Sure, plain and conversational helps. But also, reading something that most would rather not show to others makes it a lot more interesting.

Vulnerability: There’s strength in that. Even though it seems polar opposite.

Just sharing some training issues makes the writer face it all – accept that Yep, right now they’re probably looking like they don’t know what they’re doing. Or things may not be going all that great.

And that this is OK.

Horse sport is incredibly difficult. No one will argue with that. 🙂 Doing it on your own, even more so.

Adding the discipline of dressage; ultra meticulous and so elusive most people grow mold just trying to explain what it is, makes it almost impossible.

It’s been a blast sharing some of the challenges with our training, and of course it’s going to click more with readers than glossy things, endless perfect days and successes. (Good, since we don’t have too many. Yet.)

It makes you a better rider too, just reading about someone wrestling with the same stuff.



Let’s go achieve something, even if we don’t know how to get there!

The crazies that goes along with it are half the fun.

Up next, a riding tip.