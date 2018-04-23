Of Course They Can All Be Special

Taking enough pictures – all horses can look great.

cooling off horse at the walk

It’s possible to make just about any horse beautiful by getting it really fit, grooming, and making it feel special.  I’m sure of it.

gray cantering horse in navy saddle pad and glitter leg boots
Pudding proof.

Wednesday morning – visit to Mini-Buckingham Palace.

