Come spend a morning with us in the covered round pen.

Ground work 1 Minute

Sometimes spooky in there.

Shadows and movement from the covered walker next door.  Spring crazy rabbits come in through the panel gaps.  At least that’s her excuse.

setting up for lunging in round pen

Days with too much spring grass, a beach ball belly, bouncy-ball legs, and a new stallion from Florida, are made for visiting the round pen.

working in covered round pen

Always a pretty relaxed horse, there were a couple of weeks where you could only whisper Trot or Canter to start.  She’d still anticipate, and go in to it with a squeal.

trotting in covered round pen

Disobedience, yeah sure.  Still, feeling a little spicy and wanting to express herself is good!  Playfulness is welcome.  (Just coming off a 2 months test on Red Cell.  Nope, no more feeding Red Cell.  Crazy stuff!  Too exciting.)

horse playing on the lunge line

Back to innocence.

adjusting tack in round pen

That’s all from Buckingham Palace.

3 thoughts on "Come spend a morning with us in the covered round pen.

  1. You may need to ride the round pen more often. I like how the light pours a sepia-type tone into the image. And, oh … Deborah has a new horse. 🙂

    G-Man, last year’s project horse, has sort of become my horse. He prefers riding under a western saddle than those fancy English saddles.

