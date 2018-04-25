Come spend a morning with us in the covered round pen.

Sometimes spooky in there.

Shadows and movement from the covered walker next door. Spring crazy rabbits come in through the panel gaps. At least that’s her excuse.

Days with too much spring grass, a beach ball belly, bouncy-ball legs, and a new stallion from Florida, are made for visiting the round pen.

Always a pretty relaxed horse, there were a couple of weeks where you could only whisper Trot or Canter to start. She’d still anticipate, and go in to it with a squeal.

Disobedience, yeah sure. Still, feeling a little spicy and wanting to express herself is good! Playfulness is welcome. (Just coming off a 2 months test on Red Cell. Nope, no more feeding Red Cell. Crazy stuff! Too exciting.)

Back to innocence.

That’s all from Buckingham Palace.