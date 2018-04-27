Back Of The Barn

Main barn, backside – doing its French April thing.

Early morning.

barn with lavender flowers

The lavender is awesome for weeks.

lavender blooms behind a barn

Month of May plans: Enter the 3-day show at home barn, showing at one level down. Fingers crossed we’ll both be on the same page by the last day.

It’ll be very different from a quiet morning like this. Fun times!

beautiful plants for barns
