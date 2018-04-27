Back Of The Barn aHorseForElinor Horses, Main Category April 27, 2018April 25, 2018 0 Minutes Main barn, backside – doing its French April thing. Early morning. The lavender is awesome for weeks. Month of May plans: Enter the 3-day show at home barn, showing at one level down. Fingers crossed we’ll both be on the same page by the last day. It’ll be very different from a quiet morning like this. Fun times! The Covered Walker Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Taggedbarnsdressageevery dayHorseslavender Published by aHorseForElinor Rider dedicated to doing my best with dressage. Or saddle up successfully each time. Or how about just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published April 27, 2018April 25, 2018
5 thoughts on “Back Of The Barn”
Oh my god very already pictures and if you stand there and breathe this air-you can quietly sleep through lavender fragrances. Weekend!!! Thanks for sharing
LikeLike
That is such beautiful play!!
LikeLike
Stunning…how do you ever leave?
LikeLike
This is so beautiful
LikeLike
Looks like heaven to me. And must smell like it too!
LikeLike