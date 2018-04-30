Show-Breech Hate On Another Level

Considering breaking up with my show breaches.

Seriously, they’ve sucked (literally, like suction cups, unbreathable on the inside.), since the first day.

Not sure exactly which conditions they were originally created for.  Eventing? Nah, they don’t show their cross-country in white breeches?  Showing in rainy conditions maybe.  With extreme stickability…

sweaty full seat breeches
In the hated ones. They’re white. With black full seat. That’s about all they’ve got going for them.

Anyway.  They’re so clammy it’s a pain.

Wearing them feels like wearing a wet diaper, driving on some highway up in Oregon.  Where they always seem to go too slow.  While following the rear lights, painfully close, behind some guy with a “Jesus is coming” bumper sticker:  Damp, infantile, slow-moving, and hopeless.

Not sure you can relate, but the depression with these breeches is real.

Love all my three pairs of Romfh Sarafina breeches, and they’ve held up really well.

sarafina full seat breeches
Last year in Sarafina’s – still as good as new.

Considering trading up for a pair of white too!  Great to be able to switch from everyday schooling breeches to show, without feeling a difference in the tack.

Have a favorite brand and model of show breeches?  Let’s hear it!  Which ones, and why?  I’m all ears.

Rider dedicated to doing my best with dressage. Or saddle up successfully each time. Or how about just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

6 thoughts on “Show-Breech Hate On Another Level

    1. Haha, I wish!!
      As it turns out, even if I buy a new pair, these suckers will still have to go in the showring a few more times 😦
      Have a couple of back-to-back events, and, well, white breeches only stay white for one day…
      How I hate them though…

  2. Don’t get my daughters started about breeches.

    The “uniform”: They opt for skinny jeans instead of breeches for practice at home; practice at a show, it depends what they brought with them. In the show ring, it’s Sarafina white breeches. Their hunt jacket choices are black, navy blue, regular blue and red. (The red is new.) Blouse choices are either a white banded collar or a white narrow turtleneck for showtime, everything else for practice.

  4. The only opinion I have about white breeches (I only own two pair, one an extremely off-brand and one Grand Prix) is that I really don’t want to ride in full-seat ever. I prefer to move with my horse and be able to adjust my body in a split second, not be stuck to her. Full seat for jumping maybe, but not dressage. Not to mention that full seat somehow manages to feel really thick. Maybe I’m just not willing to spend $$$ on something that feels like it’s integrated with my skin.

  5. Actually, a lot of eventers jump in their whites. It’s a thing. I don’t know why as I despise white, but a lot of eventers don’t seem to share that opinion. I have the Romfh Sarafinas in white in my drawer. They’re comfy, but incredibly see-through so I have yet to wear them outside my house.

