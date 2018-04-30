Show-Breech Hate On Another Level

Considering breaking up with my show breaches.

Seriously, they’ve sucked (literally, like suction cups, unbreathable on the inside.), since the first day.

Not sure exactly which conditions they were originally created for. Eventing? Nah, they don’t show their cross-country in white breeches? Showing in rainy conditions maybe. With extreme stickability…

Anyway. They’re so clammy it’s a pain.

Wearing them feels like wearing a wet diaper, driving on some highway up in Oregon. Where they always seem to go too slow. While following the rear lights, painfully close, behind some guy with a “Jesus is coming” bumper sticker: Damp, infantile, slow-moving, and hopeless.

Not sure you can relate, but the depression with these breeches is real.

Love all my three pairs of Romfh Sarafina breeches, and they’ve held up really well.

Considering trading up for a pair of white too! Great to be able to switch from everyday schooling breeches to show, without feeling a difference in the tack.

Have a favorite brand and model of show breeches? Let’s hear it! Which ones, and why? I’m all ears.