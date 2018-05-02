The Art Of Staying On

Thundering hooves sound alarming every time, even on fiber sand.

Unless you’ve never been on, during the actual thunder, just quietly observing things unravel very quickly, it’s hard to explain the feel of it, from the top.

I called out – “It’s alright I’m okay!” Which we all know in reality means cleanup on aisle 6.

By small wonder, still stayed on. Again.

¶ Stickability » Streak of non-dismounting epoch by the grace of your horse, who of course could dump you if it wanted to. «

Much quieter day, last summer.