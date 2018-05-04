Back To Basics – More Swing Over The Back

That’s been the mantra for a couple of weeks.

If you’re lucky ( 🙂 ) like me and ride a really tight horse, who’d rather push back toward you instead of softening and striding forward, it really doesn’t matter how many little figures you do, it’s still not going to be right.

So, lately, I’ve been working on really straight lines with Valiosa. Coming into the contact, confirming more on the outside rein.

Very basic. Forward. With as little fussing through the corners as possible. Thinking quiet, with swing, steady.

She’ll come into a much different breathing this way, rhythmic, harder working, but more relaxed. All good things.

Where things can get so short and choppy, she can now feel like she’s moving out better toward the end.

And she’s trying so much harder for me. So grateful for her.





In the canter, around the full arena until she’s swinging more, actually using herself. Forget collecting. Finding a way to get her moving freely, not fourbeat. And as much as possible, with both seatbones in the saddle.

Yes, it’s working. No, we can’t show at first level this way. Yes, confident I should stick to this for some time.