Half the battle is just showing up.

Right..?

Of course riders won’t do well if they don’t even show up. Also, they can’t do too terribly bad, either.

Just days before registry-closing for the next show, it really didn’t feel right signing up for it. At all.

A simple schooling ride in the outdoor went haywire. No reason; no excuses, no distractions. Easy transitions from free walk-through walk-trot were ridiculously complicated. Canter on diagonal, transitioning down to trot for a smooth corner was tense and hurried. Not pretty.

Who wouldn’t wonder: All this training and we’ve got THIS? Basic understanding of the aids wasn’t even there. Extremely humbling.

Really, who’d feel up for spending a small fortune on a long 3-day show, with all the time and energy wrapped that goes along with it then? I started to think that it’d be better to just continue schooling on our own, without showing.

Forget the stress. Forget placing ridiculous demands on us as a team, since we don’t have it together right now.

And then the other reminder; – “It takes a village.” And you don’t have a village. It’s you, crappy aids, and a crooked horse with a big heart trying to figure out where and how she’s really supposed to be. Showing 6 tests, three days in a row on your own, whose idea of fun is that?

Only way to handle it – hurry up and enter online really quick, late at night, before there’s time to change your mind. Show coming up Friday. No regrets.