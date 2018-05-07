Half the battle is just showing up.
Right..?
Of course riders won’t do well if they don’t even show up. Also, they can’t do too terribly bad, either.
Just days before registry-closing for the next show, it really didn’t feel right signing up for it. At all.
A simple schooling ride in the outdoor went haywire. No reason; no excuses, no distractions. Easy transitions from free walk-through walk-trot were ridiculously complicated. Canter on diagonal, transitioning down to trot for a smooth corner was tense and hurried. Not pretty.
Who wouldn’t wonder: All this training and we’ve got THIS? Basic understanding of the aids wasn’t even there. Extremely humbling.
Really, who’d feel up for spending a small fortune on a long 3-day show, with all the time and energy wrapped that goes along with it then? I started to think that it’d be better to just continue schooling on our own, without showing.
Forget the stress. Forget placing ridiculous demands on us as a team, since we don’t have it together right now.
And then the other reminder; – “It takes a village.” And you don’t have a village. It’s you, crappy aids, and a crooked horse with a big heart trying to figure out where and how she’s really supposed to be. Showing 6 tests, three days in a row on your own, whose idea of fun is that?
Only way to handle it – hurry up and enter online really quick, late at night, before there’s time to change your mind. Show coming up Friday. No regrets.
Good luck on Friday I wish you and thumbs up print!!!!
Brave girl. It takes COURAGE to get out there and give it a try. I am with you in spirit and completely relate to your experience of having everything fall apart (usually just after you’ve sent in the huge non-refundable entry fee). It may well come together again just in time, but if not, there will still be good lessons to learn from the show experience. Try to focus on having a good time with your mare and teaching her that showing can be Fun and Happy. I always try to give a treat and lots of praise after the test, make it a positive experience for them, yay, aren’t horse shows fun? Even if it was a disaster, hey, the horse probably tried but was stressed about something. Give yourself a treat, too, and some praise. You are getting out there and just showing up is half the game. Well done, you! Looking forward to the report!
I always have to keep reminding myself on the “uncooperative” days that my horse is a living being too.. And has her opinion about how she feels on any given day. Which can rapidly change from day to day, or even within the same day. “Ride the horse you have”. (And maybe try to figure out when she’s coming into heat…LOL)
Lots of people sit in the tackrooms and natter on about how they do this and how they do that. But they never actually get out there and go down that centerline in front of a judge! So carry on. Every show can be a learning experience with or without being in the ribbons!
Riding, like writing, like any creative enterprise, challenges us to bypass our inner critic despite how reasonable it/he/she sounds. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, and I’m sure you and Miss V have much to gain from the experience. Cheers!
