The place is smackful of beautiful horses!

Later today, our first two classes.

We’ll be marinating in the late afternoon sun together.

This, quiet and empty in winter, is completely different this weekend.

Today’s post goes out to all riders out there, finding themselves really out of their element at some show this month.  Maybe your horse has been riding like a bat for the past two days, skittish with every single new trash can or tent appearing, crazy distracted with all the new horses and activity.

I’m in the same boat over here, wondering if we’ll even make it into the ring

Have fun, and measure your riding success in how many times you can fail at something while still staying positive and coming back for more! 🙂

The indoor is the warmup.  Wonder mare has decided she can’t exist in the warmup right now…

Thanks to you guys it’s sort of like having a little cheering crowd on the sidelines! 🙂

We’re going to have fun – and hopefully, she’ll be a lot less distracted than this in all the outdoor rings once the tests are underway.
With less All-four-in-the-air-moments than the last show 🙂
Back with a report next week.

Published by aHorseForElinor

Rider dedicated to doing my best with dressage. Or saddle up successfully each time. Or how about just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

5 thoughts on "The place is smackful of beautiful horses!

  1. I will be there in spirit cheering you on. I know there are other followers who will be standing beside me too! We will be cheering quietly of course so as not to disturb Valiosa’s focus. 🙂

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

