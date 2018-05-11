The place is smackful of beautiful horses!

Later today, our first two classes.

We’ll be marinating in the late afternoon sun together.

This, quiet and empty in winter, is completely different this weekend.



Today’s post goes out to all riders out there, finding themselves really out of their element at some show this month. Maybe your horse has been riding like a bat for the past two days, skittish with every single new trash can or tent appearing, crazy distracted with all the new horses and activity.

I’m in the same boat over here, wondering if we’ll even make it into the ring…

Have fun, and measure your riding success in how many times you can fail at something while still staying positive and coming back for more! 🙂

Thanks to you guys it’s sort of like having a little cheering crowd on the sidelines! 🙂

We’re going to have fun – and hopefully, she’ll be a lot less distracted than this in all the outdoor rings once the tests are underway.



With less All-four-in-the-air-moments than the last show 🙂



Back with a report next week.