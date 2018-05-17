We Survived

Left you hanging from the last announcement.

Still.

Life is in the way. Social media stories go on the back-burner then. I have two pantry-raiding boy scouts at home who forever seems to need a ride somewhere, be fed, or picked up from camps hours away. And then there’s something about a job.

But there’s going to be an update. Not a pretty one. (Although the pictures look sweet if we can ever get them off the camera.) We did incredibly bad all show weekend.

Wow. If you ever wonder if you should go to a show and risk being the worst ever, fear no more – we’ve got that covered already.

Seriously, it was fun. And in the end, very pleased with Miss Sugar Crumb.

Stories on this site speak through pictures, we’ll just wait for them. And here’s the shocker – showing again tomorrow! Going in knowing there won’t be some magical improvement. Ignoring everyone else, Cream Puff and I are just going in for miles.

Humbling. Possibly embarrassing. Definitely brave. Guess what builds more character – staying home, or sucking in the showring? 🙂

If I can do this, so can you.