We Survived

Everyday Training 1 Minute

Left you hanging from the last announcement.

Still.

Life is in the way.  Social media stories go on the back-burner then.  I have two pantry-raiding boy scouts at home who forever seems to need a ride somewhere, be fed, or picked up from camps hours away.  And then there’s something about a job.

horse waiting for better days

But there’s going to be an update.  Not a pretty one.  (Although the pictures look sweet if we can ever get them off the camera.)  We did incredibly bad all show weekend.

Wow.  If you ever wonder if you should go to a show and risk being the worst ever, fear no more – we’ve got that covered already.

Seriously, it was fun.  And in the end, very pleased with Miss Sugar Crumb.

Stories on this site speak through pictures, we’ll just wait for them.  And here’s the shocker – showing again tomorrow!  Going in knowing there won’t be some magical improvement.  Ignoring everyone else, Cream Puff and I are just going in for miles.

Humbling.  Possibly embarrassing.  Definitely brave.  Guess what builds more character – staying home, or sucking in the showring? 🙂

being brave at dressage shows

If I can do this, so can you.

Published by aHorseForElinor

Rider dedicated to doing my best with dressage. Or saddle up successfully each time. Or how about just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

8 thoughts on “We Survived

  3. I can ride again in a few weeks, so then I can take last place at the shows. Lol
    Also, I don’t believe you and wonder mare Valiosa could have been bad.

  5. Big hug to both of you. SO PROUD of you both. Go out there and dance with your horse again, and this time I think it is going to be easier. My hope is that you can have some fun at this next show and that you and Valiosa might (maybe?) enjoy it. Hope you get rewarded, too, with some decent scores, but in the end, we’re just girls with horses, having some fun, dressed up in weird white costumes :-). Pictures when you have the time.

