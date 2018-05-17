Left you hanging from the last announcement.
Still.
Life is in the way. Social media stories go on the back-burner then. I have two pantry-raiding boy scouts at home who forever seems to need a ride somewhere, be fed, or picked up from camps hours away. And then there’s something about a job.
But there’s going to be an update. Not a pretty one. (Although the pictures look sweet if we can ever get them off the camera.) We did incredibly bad all show weekend.
Wow. If you ever wonder if you should go to a show and risk being the worst ever, fear no more – we’ve got that covered already.
Seriously, it was fun. And in the end, very pleased with Miss Sugar Crumb.
Stories on this site speak through pictures, we’ll just wait for them. And here’s the shocker – showing again tomorrow! Going in knowing there won’t be some magical improvement. Ignoring everyone else, Cream Puff and I are just going in for miles.
Humbling. Possibly embarrassing. Definitely brave. Guess what builds more character – staying home, or sucking in the showring? 🙂
If I can do this, so can you.
8 thoughts on “We Survived”
You are inspiring me to push hard out of my comfort zone. Seriously, thank you 🙂
Yay! This is the way we grow. Appreciate hraring that from you!
And, on that note I’ll have something on that topic in a separate post once we’re done with the show recap.
🙂
I can ride again in a few weeks, so then I can take last place at the shows. Lol
Also, I don’t believe you and wonder mare Valiosa could have been bad.
Yay for both of us then. Hoping you’re OK?
In truth, she did the best she could at this show, it just wasn’t good enough hairs, and I made mistakes. Oh well 🙂 !
YES! do this. I’m doing it too. In the end our fancy prancy ponies will be awesome. In the meantime we can always be spectacularly awful. 🙂
Big hug to both of you. SO PROUD of you both. Go out there and dance with your horse again, and this time I think it is going to be easier. My hope is that you can have some fun at this next show and that you and Valiosa might (maybe?) enjoy it. Hope you get rewarded, too, with some decent scores, but in the end, we’re just girls with horses, having some fun, dressed up in weird white costumes :-). Pictures when you have the time.
I try to never get upset about a less than ideal show as they make the good ones seem that much more special. Have fun at your next show!
