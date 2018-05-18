Windy Warmup

Super windy spooky warmup on the first day of last week’s show.

I had help ♥ the first day, which was great since Cottonball thought it was extremely concerning to stand still for even 5 seconds.

A lot of pressure for her. I thought it was cool with two different out-of-state barns driving down from Oregon and tons of horses filling up our home barn.

She wasn’t the only one completely tense and wound up in the high winds. Yes, this is what we had going on. ⇓ Possibly the only one spending a long time rushing around like this though.



While the trees turned themselves inside out and with sand plastered on our teeth, Sparrow Eye slowly got it together. Warmups with tons of other horses can be intimidating – doing this for 3 days in a row was great practice for her.

Maybe the warm-up is harder than the real test, not sure… By Sunday, she was a lot better and I was really happy with her.



Straightness is a serious problem for us. In the windy warm-up, we were twistier than ever. Here, Cornchip is going reasonably straight, a small victory 🙂 .



Minutes later, by the showring, we kicked off with a major balk at the judge’s booth at E and never made it far past K as the bell rang – great set up for a test 😉 .

This is where it became such a great learning experience – by the third time we showed in this arena Peach Muffin made it around without any spooks.

Showing you all this so you know we’re out here struggling just as much as you. Or probably more but who’s counting 🙂 .

The most difficult show weekend to date… Results and some really nice pictures from two different tests coming up next. Focusing only on the good parts here. The way to go!

Right now, off to groom and do a fourth show day. Somebody’s got to finish last!