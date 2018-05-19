Results From Show Last Weekend

Miss Blue Pudding, showed she can sort of do it.

We had the hardest 3-day weekend show to date. The kind that can really test your confidence in ever completely making it even at the lower levels with your horse.

Here are the picture evies of Silverminx, actually surviving, and yes, sometimes nailing a few moves.

First day, a qualifying score, although low, of 60.9 in Training Level Test 3. The First Level test on each of the three days never got a qualified score.

Second day, an even better score at Training Level with a 61.8, even with a costly course error for a full percentage point. She felt so much better on day two – best decision ever to do the full multi-day show!

In the First Level test there was so much tension she swapped leads once in the counter canter, which cost points in the movement following too. Live and learn for us both.

Day three, we didn’t manage to pull off a good score in any of the two tests. Dressage can be very humbling this way. If scores sit at 6 to 6.5 in general, it doesn’t take much to completely botch up an entire test and completely blow the score up below 60…

This is why people decide not to show their horses, I’m sure of it. All that work, only to bomb things once it really matters. I was still happy with her, she was brave and much more focused on the last day – all that matters.

We met some really wonderful people at the show – the dressage community can be really supportive if you let it. How great is that! Amazing riders who all work really hard, some of us a little harder than others.

Brought home three 4th place ribbons and a plan to try again. Go out and enjoy your horse!

Poptart got two days off, then two schooling rides, and then we went again. More next time!