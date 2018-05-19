Miss Blue Pudding, showed she can sort of do it.
We had the hardest 3-day weekend show to date. The kind that can really test your confidence in ever completely making it even at the lower levels with your horse.
Here are the picture evies of Silverminx, actually surviving, and yes, sometimes nailing a few moves.
First day, a qualifying score, although low, of 60.9 in Training Level Test 3. The First Level test on each of the three days never got a qualified score.
Second day, an even better score at Training Level with a 61.8, even with a costly course error for a full percentage point. She felt so much better on day two – best decision ever to do the full multi-day show!
In the First Level test there was so much tension she swapped leads once in the counter canter, which cost points in the movement following too. Live and learn for us both.
Day three, we didn’t manage to pull off a good score in any of the two tests. Dressage can be very humbling this way. If scores sit at 6 to 6.5 in general, it doesn’t take much to completely botch up an entire test and completely blow the score up below 60…
This is why people decide not to show their horses, I’m sure of it. All that work, only to bomb things once it really matters. I was still happy with her, she was brave and much more focused on the last day – all that matters.
We met some really wonderful people at the show – the dressage community can be really supportive if you let it. How great is that! Amazing riders who all work really hard, some of us a little harder than others.
Brought home three 4th place ribbons and a plan to try again. Go out and enjoy your horse!
Poptart got two days off, then two schooling rides, and then we went again. More next time!
Thank you to friends and family for showing up – lucky to have your support. Very special husband showing up in a wind storm to take pictures of what looks like the very same thing, over and over 🙂 .
7 thoughts on “Results From Show Last Weekend”
9:35 am CDT/ 05-20
Waiting out a line of thunderstorms to pass through the DFW Metroplex before moving to Fort Worth for the next show. We all look like cowboys and cowgirls in our slickers and boots. 🙂
You did well. Gaining a little confidence helps, but what’s helping more is the experience. That’s what you need, what Valiosa needs – a little seasoning. You learned a lot too. Getting close to our load time. Will write later.
Ride well,
Deborah
I work with adolescents, and I can’t help but think that if Valiosa were a young human with a coach or mentor like you who nudged her out of her comfort zone, requested excellence from her, but appreciated her every try — that’s a kid who would grow up happy and confident and have a good shot at reaching her potential.So, yay.
I don’t know anything about dressage and show riding, but your photos and text are very clear – great! – and it was interesting to visit!
Must have been a tough field because she looks super in those photos
She looks fantastic! She looks like she’s going to be an exciting horse for the future.
Sometimes it’s all about the experience and confidence. I love that you can focus on what is important for Miss Poptart. 😀
First of all, there’s lots of good in these photos! Once you guys work out the show nerves and get the confidence level up, you will be gold. You’re right to keep getting her out and about like this, and things will improve as she learns that shows= lots of praise and treats from mom and a chance to strut her stuff.
But I also wanted to share a bit of good old classical dressage wisdom, which is that we as riders should ask ourselves regularly–why are we doing this? Why do we ride? For some people, the answer is they want to be at the top of the sport…to compete, win and be the best. But for me (and probably–hopefully–for most equestrians) the answer is because I love horses. I have loved them since I was barely old enough to recognize that feeling.
And so, with that answer in mind, and channeling my inner nine-year-old-self, I go out and do the things that are hard and scary and that progress us forward. But at the same time if at any point I start to lose touch with the core reason I am doing all this, then I know I am on the wrong track and I need to take a step back and return to a place of love and enjoyment again, wherever that may be.
This idea of love and enjoyment over competition/progress/goals was reiterated so eloquently to me recently at a lecture I attended by Paul Belasik, classical dressage trainer and author (he has a couple books out if you’re interested) and it was such a good reminder and came at a really good time for me, when I was in the throes of being hard on myself for what I felt was slow progress over the past couple years (during which time I had a baby, ahem).
I’m passing on that reminder now–not to suggest you should take a step away from showing, but because this concept enabled me to loosen the grip that perfectionism and competitiveness had on me at that time and allowed me to just ENJOY THIS, no matter where we are or what we’re doing or how “good” we’re doing it.
