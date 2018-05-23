For Those Of Us A Bit Too Busy

All plans of getting the show-update posted have gone out the window.

Too many things going on. An overflow of wonderful pictures – what am I supposed to do with them all? Just erase them?

Gray Velvet tried so hard and pulled off two really nice tests. But you’ll leave and never come back if all the photos go up in one post 🙂

I work tonight. Tomorrow is a schooling day, running day, and Scout Court of honor. Your photographer is working toward his Eagle while your little horse tamer is getting his Star Rank.

And there’s a physical therapy appointment for, well, butt pain. Because some of us are more pain in the butts than others.