First Level Or Bust

Keep filing away at First Level.

How hard can it be? For us, quite a challenge, but this time out Valiosa did everything right and we had two solid tests.

Her show result from last Friday’s Training Level Test 3 was 64.1, a 2nd Place ribbon. Thrilled with her, and that score included a low 4′ score for coming on the wrong lead once – all stemming from tension which I hope will go away with time.



Pictures today are all from the First Level Test 3 Class last Friday. Complete photo overload, sorry, but if your husband comes out and takes wonderful pictures of you poppin’ around endlessly in the ring, they’ve got to be shared! 🙂



This is the big ring, with the big horses – expectations are higher here than the shows we did last year. Miss Silky Blue’s lengthenings, both trot and canter, are what really hurts our score.

Canter lengthening scores were a bit stronger with 6’s. I think she did phenomenal, staying straight and focused.



The score for this First Level Test 3 class was 61.8. Nope she didn’t place in the class, but it’s a qualified score and she was wonderful and very different from the show just the weekend before.

This was a wonderful experience for her – strong-willed and with a mind of her own, we negotiated on being a show horse for the day. Carefully.

I don’t have the tools to be super strong and ride her perfectly. Instead, I try to be very tactful in moments of tension, and together we get through it.

This crazy sport of dressage. Last halt; square, straight, prompt and in the right spot. (Bit of nose tilt out to the left.) Still only a 7′. Judge’s comment – Not closed.



It can only get better from here.

Go & be someone you’d like to remember!