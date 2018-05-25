Keep filing away at First Level.
How hard can it be? For us, quite a challenge, but this time out Valiosa did everything right and we had two solid tests.
Her show result from last Friday’s Training Level Test 3 was 64.1, a 2nd Place ribbon. Thrilled with her, and that score included a low 4′ score for coming on the wrong lead once – all stemming from tension which I hope will go away with time.
Pictures today are all from the First Level Test 3 Class last Friday. Complete photo overload, sorry, but if your husband comes out and takes wonderful pictures of you poppin’ around endlessly in the ring, they’ve got to be shared! 🙂
This is the big ring, with the big horses – expectations are higher here than the shows we did last year. Miss Silky Blue’s lengthenings, both trot and canter, are what really hurts our score.
Canter lengthening scores were a bit stronger with 6’s. I think she did phenomenal, staying straight and focused.
The score for this First Level Test 3 class was 61.8. Nope she didn’t place in the class, but it’s a qualified score and she was wonderful and very different from the show just the weekend before.
This was a wonderful experience for her – strong-willed and with a mind of her own, we negotiated on being a show horse for the day. Carefully.
I don’t have the tools to be super strong and ride her perfectly. Instead, I try to be very tactful in moments of tension, and together we get through it.
This crazy sport of dressage. Last halt; square, straight, prompt and in the right spot. (Bit of nose tilt out to the left.) Still only a 7′. Judge’s comment – Not closed.
It can only get better from here.
Go & be someone you’d like to remember!
One thought on “First Level Or Bust”
What the heck does “not closed” mean? Never heard that one for a halt before. She’s square, she’s quiet, Her nose isn’t poking up in the air nor crammed into her chest. She’s not gnawing on the bit and twisting her jaw. Sometimes I think judges, especially the “S” ones, put Grand Prix values on our First Level horses. Just judge the level, please…
I have all the same First Level problems you do, especially the trot/canter lengthenings. I won’t even go into the leg yield discussion. However, I do have a suggestion for the trot lengthening. Every once in a while when the rider (me) doesn’t screw up, it actually works. Set the horse up for the lengthened stride before you even make the turn at H or F (talking test 3 here). You do that by flexing the poll a bit to the inside and collecting the stride a little bit to encourage the flow into the turn. As soon as you straighten from the turn, pull your thighs back an inch or two (don’t lift your heel, just move your whole leg back). This will open up the front of your body (like opening up a front door for the horse) while also shifting your pelvis to encourage forward movement and “close” the back door. Keep this position for as long as you need the lengthening. You must keep yourself perfectly straight the whole time–no leaning, no collapsing, no twisting shoulders, no elbows out, no hand movements except for maybe closing and opening (like pulsating) your fingers on the reins to get the idea across of picking up the front end and pushing with the hind end. It’s a lot to think about which is why I say I can’t always pull it off. But when I do it’s quite gratifying!
As for the canter lengthening–hopeless. I picked up a book a while back written by a Grand Prix rider sometime in the 70’s maybe. The premise of her book was to list all the things all the famous trainers had to say about any particular movement. When she got to canter lengthening she just said “nobody knows how to get it”. Basically you just fool around trying a whole bunch of things with your horse until you find something that sort of works. Yeah…!
Anyhow, you have a gorgeous horse so just keep on keeping on and remember you are certainly not alone out there with the issues you describe. Also remember that the folks picking up the ribbons have probably been down center line a hundred or more times than you have. You got a qualifying score! Rejoice!
