Time To Vote On Braid Style!

Ideas & Tips 1 Minute

Unless you’ve got a roached mane, braiding is required at any show.

With a horse that shakes the head a lot (Hello, I know one.), both during the braiding process and after between classes, sewn braids are great since they stay in really tight.

They take a lot longer to put in though.  Yes, even with practice at countless shows.

Last show, I did old school rubber banded ones instead.  There are various ways to roll them up, rosette style (Gorgeous, but falls out easier unless the mane is pulled thinner and kept shorter/short-ish.) or banded in the middle.

Different necks look best in different braid styles – want to give your input on this one?!

Vote for your favorite in the poll below!  Which ones look the best?

⇓ Easier to make, taller rubber-banded braids ⇓

tall braids on dressage horse

⇓ Larger sewn-in braids ⇓

large sewn in braids on dressage horse

 

#ThingsWeThingAboutWhenStuckOnTheCouchWithaCold 🙂

Published by aHorseForElinor

Rider dedicated to doing my best with dressage. Or saddle up successfully each time. Or how about just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

9 thoughts on “Time To Vote On Braid Style!

    1. Ahhhh! 7 votes already for the sewn in braids! It’s killing me how slow they are to make. And if showing 3 days in a row, yep, she needs a full bath and new braids every time… Oh well 🙂
      Special post here for you tomorrow night Tonia!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s