Time To Vote On Braid Style!

Unless you’ve got a roached mane, braiding is required at any show.

With a horse that shakes the head a lot (Hello, I know one.), both during the braiding process and after between classes, sewn braids are great since they stay in really tight.

They take a lot longer to put in though. Yes, even with practice at countless shows.

Last show, I did old school rubber banded ones instead. There are various ways to roll them up, rosette style (Gorgeous, but falls out easier unless the mane is pulled thinner and kept shorter/short-ish.) or banded in the middle.

Different necks look best in different braid styles – want to give your input on this one?!

Vote for your favorite in the poll below! Which ones look the best?

⇓ Easier to make, taller rubber-banded braids ⇓

⇓ Larger sewn-in braids ⇓

#ThingsWeThingAboutWhenStuckOnTheCouchWithaCold 🙂