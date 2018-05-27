Unless you’ve got a roached mane, braiding is required at any show.
With a horse that shakes the head a lot (Hello, I know one.), both during the braiding process and after between classes, sewn braids are great since they stay in really tight.
They take a lot longer to put in though. Yes, even with practice at countless shows.
Last show, I did old school rubber banded ones instead. There are various ways to roll them up, rosette style (Gorgeous, but falls out easier unless the mane is pulled thinner and kept shorter/short-ish.) or banded in the middle.
Different necks look best in different braid styles – want to give your input on this one?!
Vote for your favorite in the poll below! Which ones look the best?
⇓ Easier to make, taller rubber-banded braids ⇓
⇓ Larger sewn-in braids ⇓
9 thoughts on “Time To Vote On Braid Style!”
Theyre both nice! Her neck looks a little longer in the first picture with more braids, but I am personally partial to the larger sewn-in braids like in the second picture.
Ahhhh! 7 votes already for the sewn in braids! It’s killing me how slow they are to make. And if showing 3 days in a row, yep, she needs a full bath and new braids every time… Oh well 🙂
Special post here for you tomorrow night Tonia!
I like the second one better, it seems to complement her and you better. 🙂
A little bit tidier too, nd softer kind of. But argh, the work to put them in…
It is the BIGGEST pain but sewn braids for sure
Absolutely dying over here. You guys ALL want the sewn ones… I thought for sure someone would say they’re too chunky… So I wouldn’t have to spend so much time…
Hahahaha that’s never the case!
I like the sewn in braids. Another option is to grow out her mane and do a french braid. She’d look lovely.
I ignored your poll choices and inserted a FB video of my new absolutely best, easy, quick braid. See if you agree. The horse in the video is even a gray–with a nice long thick mane. In case the poll doesn’t show what I pasted in, here it is: https://www.facebook.com/NagsToRiches/videos/1893490014059006/
