Care to share a dressage show warm-up tip? I know there’ll be many that’d like to read it!
For Valiosa’s warmup after two earlier days of rushed, spooky and more stressed out warm up, my only goal was to have her go on the aids without too much tension before going in the ring.
Super pleased with her for pulling off a sort of “blah” canter, despite multiple other horses in the arena, announcers, and audience. Success!
My goal was to have her reasonably attentive and when there were more than 7 horses in there we did several walk-trot transitions instead of trying to fight for space.
Some trainers like to warm up their student’s horses really forward and deep. Really proud of Valiosa for doing her thing just with me, even when some ponies came close and large horses breathed heavily down her hind.
Have a warm-up tip, below Fourth Level? We’re all ears!!
4 thoughts on “Your Show Warm-Up Strategy”
No tips that apply to every horse, except to see what you’re riding on any particular day and ride THAT. Best plan is to try various things to see what works most consistently for your horse at home, then make that a habit and stick to it so that the warm-up at the show is just like the warm-up at home…i.e., create a familiar routine.
A side note for the casual observer…”thumbs down” to the gal on the palomino cranking her horse’s head back to its chest. 😢 Forward and down, or long and low, not down and back…unless you practice stressage instead of dressage. Or are actively aiming for a downhill ride maybe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know a photo is just a moment in time, so judging someone’s riding off of one still photograph is not at all fair…but yeah, that was a yucky moment for that Palomino. If that *was* how that gal rode through the whole warmup, that is a major shame. But, again, don’t want to judge to harshly based off of one single unfortunate moment.
My warmup strategy is to get Clay forward and sensitive to the aids, because he tends to be a little shut-down at shows (the upside is that he is bombproof in chaotic settings!) So I do a lot of stretchy walk and trot, and then I canter around in my half-seat if it’s not too crowded, to really loosen him up and light the fire under his ponybutt. After a good warm-up canter, he usually feels great and is ready to begin running through some of the parts of our test(s). I don’t want to tire him out so I don’t run and run and run the tests, but I want him in that ready-for-anything state where he is really tuned in and a little keyed up. If I can ask for a canter-walk at any moment and he’s right there with me, then we’re ready. Attention and energy, those are the two things I try my best to achieve in warmup.
LikeLike
I meant to say also that your warmup pictures are lovely!!
LikeLike
The toughest part of warm up is all the other riders, isn’t it? I used to stress so much about that, especially when riding a super reactive mare. So, I usually just try to find “a corner” or spot and claim my space. I work on a small circle as much as I can to get focus and relaxation, then if possible, try and use the entire arena. It’s never fun. And to be honest, always worse at the lower levels where horses and people are less experienced and there are more of them in the divisions!
LikeLike