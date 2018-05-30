Your Show Warm-Up Strategy

Care to share a dressage show warm-up tip? I know there’ll be many that’d like to read it!

For Valiosa’s warmup after two earlier days of rushed, spooky and more stressed out warm up, my only goal was to have her go on the aids without too much tension before going in the ring.

Super pleased with her for pulling off a sort of “blah” canter, despite multiple other horses in the arena, announcers, and audience. Success!

My goal was to have her reasonably attentive and when there were more than 7 horses in there we did several walk-trot transitions instead of trying to fight for space.

Some trainers like to warm up their student’s horses really forward and deep. Really proud of Valiosa for doing her thing just with me, even when some ponies came close and large horses breathed heavily down her hind.

Have a warm-up tip, below Fourth Level? We’re all ears!!