Unanimous vote for the larger braids
Thank you for voting – already over 25 votes for the sewn-style so far.
Quietly dying, who wouldn’t want to cut the prep time some and just do the rubber bands..?
Not giving up just yet – Alli had a great link for braids with a thicker mane. I’ve also got another rubber band style that still gives the softer, larger look, without sewing…
We’ll call that one The Flyinge Swedish Pretzel style.
Valiosa and pasture friends have looked fat like ticks all spring, even with no hay fed for months.
Leaving with a picture from the end of last summer, when she seemed so heavy. Looking slim in this picture, compared to now.
4 thoughts on “Braid Poll Result”
That video is GREAT. June has an incredibly thick mane so I may try this! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great blog-teamwork!
Go for it – if you do it let me know how it stayed in for you!
LikeLike
Quick braids are awesome too! Very easy and fast and they also stay in for the whole day. When I do a long weekend show I generally sew them in.
LikeLike
A certain fat girl I know has been wearing a grazing muzzle for a few weeks now. I think she lost about a pound so far…🐴
LikeLike