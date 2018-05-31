Braid Poll Result

Unanimous vote for the larger braids

Thank you for voting – already over 25 votes for the sewn-style so far.

Quietly dying, who wouldn’t want to cut the prep time some and just do the rubber bands..?

Not giving up just yet – Alli had a great link for braids with a thicker mane. I’ve also got another rubber band style that still gives the softer, larger look, without sewing…

We’ll call that one The Flyinge Swedish Pretzel style.

Valiosa and pasture friends have looked fat like ticks all spring, even with no hay fed for months.

Leaving with a picture from the end of last summer, when she seemed so heavy. Looking slim in this picture, compared to now.