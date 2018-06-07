Trending Mare Things That Need To End Now

Mare Habits

  • Snubbing almost every supplement.
  • Sniffing the manure shovel and then spooking at it.
  • Sharting when you pick the hinds.
  • Slobber-muzzle rubbing across clean shirts.
  • Standing heat.
  • Scrubbed tails, where the top ends up looking like a pine cone.

Yours..?

 

Spanking new supple stirrup leathers make up for it all!  Soft and awesome!  Pinecone tail in the background…

supple stirrup leathers

Published by aHorseForElinor

Rider dedicated to doing my best with dressage. Or saddle up successfully each time. Or how about just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

2 thoughts on “Trending Mare Things That Need To End Now

  1. Ugh we have pine cone tail going on too. I can’t even fix it because the middle of the top of her tail is completely gone (rubbed off on something), so the pine cone is the only thing hiding a bald spot!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Hate it.
      When I first got her, she was a true mess. Figured out if I clean between the udders every single ride (some mares are just waxier and it bothers them) she’s a lot better. In winter, no rubbing at all. Summer though, seems they just can’t help it 😦
      I have to be really meticulous during any heat cycle too, or she’ll rub more. Mares are great 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

