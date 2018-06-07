Mare Habits
- Snubbing almost every supplement.
- Sniffing the manure shovel and then spooking at it.
- Sharting when you pick the hinds.
- Slobber-muzzle rubbing across clean shirts.
- Standing heat.
- Scrubbed tails, where the top ends up looking like a pine cone.
Yours..?
Spanking new supple stirrup leathers make up for it all! Soft and awesome! Pinecone tail in the background…
2 thoughts on “Trending Mare Things That Need To End Now”
Ugh we have pine cone tail going on too. I can’t even fix it because the middle of the top of her tail is completely gone (rubbed off on something), so the pine cone is the only thing hiding a bald spot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hate it.
When I first got her, she was a true mess. Figured out if I clean between the udders every single ride (some mares are just waxier and it bothers them) she’s a lot better. In winter, no rubbing at all. Summer though, seems they just can’t help it 😦
I have to be really meticulous during any heat cycle too, or she’ll rub more. Mares are great 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person