Contact At The Walk

The walk with Valiosa has been more difficult than I ever thought it would be.

Especially when there are so many other, hard, things to work on. But she really wants to stay resistant in the walk. Short stride, pushing back, strung out or more tense and upright. Get the walk right, and she’ll feel fantastic.

Been lucky to be able to pull off a focused instruction period – 16 sessions, back-to-back, which is a huge change in consistency when you do most training on your own.

It’s awesome! Halfway through now, can’t wait to see where we get in the next two weeks.

Getting her just a little more listening to the leg, quicker, straighter – this is the twistiest horse ever – and softer in everything. But it’s the walk that tips off if she is between the aids in the beginning. Or not.

Fingers crossed I’ll be able to get her to the same feel on my own when we go back to training alone most of the time…

Sure you’ve been there too – fantastic lessons where your horse feels fabulous. Then we’ve got to figure out how to get back there. I’ll show you pictures next week of how she’s coming along!