The walk with Valiosa has been more difficult than I ever thought it would be.
Especially when there are so many other, hard, things to work on. But she really wants to stay resistant in the walk. Short stride, pushing back, strung out or more tense and upright. Get the walk right, and she’ll feel fantastic.
Been lucky to be able to pull off a focused instruction period – 16 sessions, back-to-back, which is a huge change in consistency when you do most training on your own.
It’s awesome! Halfway through now, can’t wait to see where we get in the next two weeks.
Getting her just a little more listening to the leg, quicker, straighter – this is the twistiest horse ever – and softer in everything. But it’s the walk that tips off if she is between the aids in the beginning. Or not.
Fingers crossed I’ll be able to get her to the same feel on my own when we go back to training alone most of the time…
Sure you’ve been there too – fantastic lessons where your horse feels fabulous. Then we’ve got to figure out how to get back there. I’ll show you pictures next week of how she’s coming along!
2 thoughts on “Contact At The Walk”
The walk is the one gait that you can’t fake- it shows all the flaws I. Contact, tension, suppleness, etc. There is nothing like regular lessons. I had a lesson yesterday that made me high all day.
Our mares have so much in common…sigh…Anyhow, mine starts dogging her stride as soon as she knows we’re going into the free walk. She has no problem stretching her neck and head forward and down, but refuses to keep a decent stride length and tempo. She’d rather poke along. One thing that seems to work is to really exaggerate my left and right hip movement with her movement–not really pushing her, but “following” way more than is necessary. You might give that a whirl and see what happens. If it doesn’t work, it’s just a sign that it’s not the particular fix for your horse. If the issue is the medium walk and not the free walk, you might try rubbing the inside of your heels (inside, not back side where a spur sits, and keep your leg long) in a tiny rhythmic forward motion as she takes each stride and see if that motivates her to reach a bit forward into the stride with her hind end.
