Definitely looser, a little more over the back.
Monday morning is starting off with a bad calf strain for me, so no riding this morning. On again tomorrow.
As promised, today is a quick peek at where Valiosa is in her training. We still do strange tweaky things but overall, she’s made a huge change in the past two weeks!
Once she comes off the inside leg aid instead of pushing against it, we come together more like one package. Awesome when it happens!
Last week I had her teeth floated again, and she had an overall vet check. It’s helpful to have another eye check her gaits – easy to become “home-blind” right?! She passed various flexing and prodding – wonderful!
Had her on Pentosan for some time, just to help out, but never noticed a hugely significant difference. Has that happened to you? Trying another series soon, to help protect as much as can – hoping for many years with this mare – at 6 ml instead of 5.
She’s already so much softer just from working better!
Have a great start on your week!
6 thoughts on “Here’s Where She Is In The Training Now”
Yay! Coming along!
She’s looking softer and more supple
Awesome! Definitely feel the difference. Not always sure it can come through in pictures so I love to hear this!
You’re living a dream that’s passed me by — and I’m perfectly okay with that, but I sure do appreciate you sharing with us!
That’s great Jan! I waited too long to take the leap to this. Decades out of the saddle. Many years a horseless rider after that. To be honest, I’m still just as grateful for having her 🙂 as when we started!
