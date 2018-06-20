Dressage In The Weeds Wednesday

Come with us out today.

Won’t take a minute.

hacking out with dressage horse

She likes it out there.  Way too crispy and hard now though.

dressage outdoors

dressage with azteca

That walk that’s been so difficult for her.  There it is.

staying on the bit when riding out

 

Queen Cherry Pit, earning her keep.  And looking sporty.

gray horse with gray saddle pad and silver boots

