Come with us out today.
Won’t take a minute.
She likes it out there. Way too crispy and hard now though.
That walk that’s been so difficult for her. There it is.
Queen Cherry Pit, earning her keep. And looking sporty.
Won’t take a minute.
She likes it out there. Way too crispy and hard now though.
That walk that’s been so difficult for her. There it is.
Queen Cherry Pit, earning her keep. And looking sporty.
2 thoughts on “Dressage In The Weeds Wednesday”
Valiosa is so pretty!! Great pictures!
LikeLike
You guys look great!
LikeLike