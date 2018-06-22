Other Hard Things We’re Working On

We’re not in bootcamp, but Valiosa may be starting to think so.

Each ride, she has to go at least half-way correctly, at least half of the time. Annoying to her, and hard work, since she usually gets to tourist-around and work more on own terms 🙂 here and there.

Empress Plum Pudding would rather do some type of Western Jog than this.

One change in her is a better, softer, trot and once she turns on the motor behind a lot of the “tweakiness” finally goes away up front. Well, yeah, go figure, we all know that’s how it works, but it would take me soooo long to figure out in each ride how to “arrive” there with this horse… And then start over from scratch again the next ride.

New task is to half halt more. Half halt quicker. Half halt and not holding. OK, how about just half halting!!? And pushing the hands forward to soften, while keeping her on the outside rein.

Straight stretchy trot can happen, small miracle.

Overall (ignoring another huge problem: keeping the hand closed. Maybe next year.) aids have to be quicker. Quicker half halts, quicker to give, quicker leg, and quicker transitions. Little syrupy preparations take too long, we amble around too much.

Riding with the leg off will go a long way. Would be great to reprogram to never touch with the leg unless it’s an actual aid – impossible now but refusing to give up!

Also super difficult: Straight with just the right flexion. I either get too straight or overbent, especially to the left. But she is softer, so I’ll take it!

Only 4 rides left of “more focused training.” It’s been luxurious, to have help at every ride. Spoiled.

Show you more next week!