The Dressage Show – months of lessons and hours of practice at home all lead up to this.
The perfectly groomed horse, the spotless rider (Oh please!) and the effortless warmup. For some, it’s actually more of a really sweaty, overexciting, super-draining day, with more feelings of feverish distress than “elegance.”
If you’re getting ready to trot down the Centerline, the following list of Stages of Panic is a great preparatory cheat sheet.
did such a fun job earlier this spring with her article The 7 Stages of Panic When Your Trainer Raises the Fences on Eventing Nation. Here’s a brazen knockoff of her idea from a dressage perspective.
1*. The “No Biggie” Stage.
At first arrival, things seem just peachy. The energy at the showground is a little higher than for a normal schooling day, but it’s fairly quiet and seems like a smallish, easy show.
Rider’s attitude at this point: Whatever. No biggie, you’ve got this.
2*. The “Ehh, Ummm” Stage.
One thought on “The 5 Stages Of Dressage Show Panic”
Not that I have any right to be, but I am very proud of you and Valiosa.
LikeLike