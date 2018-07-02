The 5 Stages Of Dressage Show Panic

Slooowly, a bit of panic starts creeping in. Issues from earlier schooling rides are popping up. And they’re bigger now. Maybe it’s time to reconsider showing at this level..? There’s just no way you’re ready for this, you can’t even go straight.

Rider’s attitude at this point: Is my horse going be a complete tense ball like this the whole test? Man, yes, she’s going to be all tense! We’re 45 seconds out from the bell ringing and I know for sure she’s going to be tense. Just half halt… soften… half halt…

Wait, what’s a half halt?

4*. The “Why Did I Sign Up For This?” Stage.

Your horse seems to completely forget everything you’ve practiced for the past several months. (Or make that a year.) Staggering on to the centerline just strides out from halting at X, you’re so busy trying to go straight while also questioning the sanity of showing a completely untrained horse, everything else is blurry and there’s NO breathing going on.

Rider’s attitude at this point: I’ve obviously overestimated my skills. 10 years, and there are no skills.

5*. The “Just Do It” Stage.

Making the turn at C, there’s no turning back. Half shocked you’re still on the horse and actually know the next movement, fake confidence or not, you’re all business. And it’s happening!

Rider’s attitude at this point: Make the best of this situation! You’re doing it! Ride like no one’s watching, but better. 🙂 Forward!

Go out of your comfort zone!