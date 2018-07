The 5 Stages Of Dressage Show Panic

If you’re getting ready to trot down the Centerline, the following list of Stages of Panic is a great preparatory cheat sheet. did such a fun job earlier this spring with her article The 7 Stages of Panic When Your Trainer Raises the Fences on Eventing Nation. Here’s a brazen knockoff of her idea from a dressage perspective.

1*. The “No Biggie” Stage.

At first arrival, things seem just peachy. The energy at the showground is a little higher than for a normal schooling day, but it’s fairly quiet and seems like a smallish, easy show.

Rider’s attitude at this point: Whatever. No biggie, you’ve got this.