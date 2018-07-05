Friday last week was the last ride of a month of continuous training.
I’ll miss it – it’s been so nice to have help and finally get a feel for how good she can really be.
We wrapped up what would for us normally have been some 5-8 months of training’s worth, into 1. Very beneficial. Worth it all the way.
Now, time to face all the things that’ll fall apart by solo training. Half of it might happen just over the next two weeks. 🙂
To make up for that a bit, I had one lesson this week, and two scheduled the week following.
After that, it will be mostly up to me to figure it out all over again, how to get her to move soft, forward, and most importantly, into the hand...
Señora Sesame Seed, behaving.
If two is a pair, three is a party. So fun!
Here we go – figuring out a way back to this all on our own..!
3 thoughts on “Maintaining Training, Solo”
Here’s to you and V as you get back to working solo/duo 🙂
Hi Elinor,
The month of intensive, everyday training seems to have worked out nicely. Now that you are back to solo training, it’s important to keep your momentum going forward. Also, think positively. If you think you may forget half the stuff you’ve learned in two weeks or less, you definitely will. This is where you need to trust yourself and trust Valiosa. When a practice/training session is not going well, it is not a time to say, “she’s forgotten” or “I can’t remember how to bring it back”. Valiosa has not forgotten; she is waiting on your lead. You haven’t forgotten either; it’s a matter of pushing ahead.
Elle, no sugarcoating here … while I think you are riding well, and on the cusp of a breakthrough, moving to the next level will depend upon how much you want it. If you trained with Trish or myself here in Colorado, we would push you very hard because we know you can do the work. Your everyday off-saddle work would include a critical analysis of video and photographs. You’ll review it first, then we’ll ask you what areas you think needs to be addressed. Then, we’ll go over it together. The photos of your intensive training month shows you can do it all, and Valiosa is a fairly good dressage horse. If you worked with my sis, Elizabeth, she’s a taskmaster and a half, and probably would make you cry a bucket of tears first. She’s done that to every rider she’s mentored. Elizabeth can be absolutely brutal, finding fault with every little thing you do. After you cried that bucket, she will build you back up at a dizzying pace – “Seize those flashes where all of your talent and that of your horse shines through and make them flashes no more, but a solid ride each time, every time. You can do it because I’ve seen you do it.” She will show you where and when not to press yourself (that’s when mistakes are made). And, all the riders that she made cry, they’ve come back to be better riders, more motivated riders. Elizabeth, she’s tougher on herself than any coach/instructor can be. Though she has rode this season beautifully, Elizabeth has said she can ride much better.
Since you largely train solo, you’ll need to become your own taskmaster. You’ve experienced the pace of everyday training work, and you have proved to yourself and Valiosa the ability to handle it. It’s not second by second all hard work. Don’t worry about making mistakes and working at a slower pace during training. It’s practice after all, and the time to make mistakes. Closer to a show, that’s when your practices should become crisper and precise.
Remember, it’s all about best effort.
Ride well,
Deborah
Don’t give up before you’ve started! Training alone isn’t easy but you make do with what you have.
Do you have a video camera you can set up so you can watch back over the ride?
I have a GoPro so the quality isn’t amazing but it lets me playback my rides and try and see what is and isn’t working.
