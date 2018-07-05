Maintaining Training, Solo

Friday last week was the last ride of a month of continuous training.

I’ll miss it – it’s been so nice to have help and finally get a feel for how good she can really be.

We wrapped up what would for us normally have been some 5-8 months of training’s worth, into 1. Very beneficial. Worth it all the way.

Now, time to face all the things that’ll fall apart by solo training. Half of it might happen just over the next two weeks. 🙂

To make up for that a bit, I had one lesson this week, and two scheduled the week following.

After that, it will be mostly up to me to figure it out all over again, how to get her to move soft, forward, and most importantly, into the hand...

Señora Sesame Seed, behaving.

If two is a pair, three is a party. So fun!

Here we go – figuring out a way back to this all on our own..!