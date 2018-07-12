Schooling Before The Show

Last minute training before showing tomorrow.

Valiosa has been going so good lately! She’s incredibly patient, really, while I figure out just how to get her to the sweet spot…

Main take away from June: Short reins, to get her engaged enough (Mine are always slipping out longer, often as soon as the contact ends up feeling too heavy.) but then the hand has to be much quicker and softer.

Really tricky, but I can tell that the secret is right there, hiding, behind half halting enough, softening, and not holding. She’s not the type of horse to offer anything at all if she’s being held.

Block her just a little through the seat bones (Hello, that’s me every day!), the hands, or the shoulders, and Countessa Cream Chunk just moves like a stock horse.

Can’t remember ever riding another horse that would give so little back, if it’s not “just so.” Still, so hard to let go while having just the right contact.

This is where all the non-dressage readers shake their head and just go “You’ve lost it, say what?! How complicated can it be?”



This awesome feeling horse probably won’t show up tomorrow at the show, but it’s great to know it’s in there! 🙂 Have a fun weekend!