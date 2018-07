Take part in celebrating Global Backyard-Horse Day!

Maybe it’s not all that official. No balloons or flags. Yet.

But it is a thing now!

Taking my butt-high, behind-the-leg Butter Melt Mare to be all that she can be – so can you!

Go forth without fear.

Observe the day any way you like! Show us your backyard horse! Links in comments are fair game. 🙂

Report from the weekend show coming right up!