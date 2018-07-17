Wonderful Show Results!

Friday last week – finally pulled off two great tests in the showring!

Valiosa was fantastic! Seriously, she was.

She came out like an angel in the warmup. A little more up. A little more forward. But more in a “Hey, I’ll let you decide what we’re doing here and I’ll just go with whatever you say” – way.

She’s going to continue to surprise, I can tell. This was a three-day show; I put her in for one day only. A gamble, who knows which horse will show up on show day, but this time she was all business.

Best, miraculous day with clouds, in July. Fantastic!

Lots of walking in the warmup – made sure to have tons of extra time, in case Frau Coconut decided to freak out, but instead, she was just perfect and I had to be careful not to wear her out.

Energetic, but with her rider, not on her own agenda. Zero spooking around the two separate judge boxes and she felt sort of excited to get started.

SO proud of my mare for making such a huge turnaround.

We showed First Level Test 2 and Test 3. In the first test, she got 62.3 in a really clean test, which included a super ugly kickout in the first canter transition and only a “3” there. It’s been our trademark move – major kick/buck/tweak at the first canter in Every. Single. Show. 🙂 I should stop doing that. Maybe her too.

The rest was great! She placed 2nd AA horse, but the class had only 7 riders so there was no split between Pros and Amateurs: ribbons went to higher scoring Open competitors.

In Test 3 she got 64.7, even with a “4” from a botched lead on the diagonal. The rest came out really well, so prompt in transitions, very keyed in.

She rode like she was showing – for sure she’s figured out what show day really means!

I’ve waited over a year to have her feel like this. Major relief to finally pull it off. Next up, pics from the second test and some picking on things that really need fixing. Because no one wants to hear about only good stuff.